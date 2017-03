Cairo The Muslim Brotherhood said on Wednesday that Egyptian security forces killed 30 people as they started clearing out a Cairo protest camp that has been demanding the reinstatement of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

"30 deaths in #Rabaa thus far and counting," said Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad on his Twitter page.

Egypt's health ministry said there have been no deaths so far in the crackdown.

