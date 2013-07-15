CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the arrest of seven senior Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist figures on Monday over violence between Brotherhood supporters and opponents in the days before and after Mohamed Mursi was deposed as president.

The list includes leading Brotherhood figures Essam El-Erian and Mohamed El-Beltagi, both of whom were attending a demonstration on Monday, accoring to the Brotherhood. They were also included in a similar list last week of people charged with inciting violence, but have not been arrested.

The latest charges accuse them of "inciting violence, funding violent acts, and thuggery".

(Reporting by Cairo bureau; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Kevin Liffey)