A girl holds a poster of Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the tomb of the late President Anwar Sadat, during the 40th anniversary of Egypt's attack on Israeli forces in the 1973 war, at Cairo's Nasr City district, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh ANNIVERSARY MILITARY)

Gamal al-Sadat (R), son of late President Anwar Sadat, shakes hands with people and supporters of the army at his father's tomb, during the 40th anniversary of Egypt's attack on Israeli forces in the 1973 war, at Cairo's Nasr City district, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Posters of Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are seen as supporters of the army protest against ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at the tomb of late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, during the 40th anniversary of Egypt's attack on Israeli forces in the 1973 war, at Cairo's Nasr City district, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of the army hold posters of late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat as they protest against ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Sadat's tomb, during the 40th anniversary of Egypt's attack on Israeli forces in the 1973 war, at Cairo's Nasr City district, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO A supporter of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood was killed and at least two were wounded during a clash with police in a town south of Cairo on Sunday, security and medical sources said.

They said supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi had been marching in Delga, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Cairo, when the clash erupted as protesters neared a police station.

The security and medical sources said the protesters threw stones at police who responded with live fire. It was not immediately possible to verify what started the clash.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)