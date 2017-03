CAIRO Egyptian troops and Islamist supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi clashed in three cities on Friday - El-Arish in North Sinai and Suez and Ismailia on the Suez Canal - witnesses and security sources said.

Protesters tried to enter government buildings in all three towns. Some threw rocks and troops responded by shooting in the air and firing teargas into the crowds, security sources said.

(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)