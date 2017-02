CAIRO Supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clashed in central Cairo on Monday, hurling stones at each other as security forces fired tear gas to try to disperse them, witnesses said.

Protesters backing Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood movement appeared to be trying to march toward Tahrir Square, the epicentre of mass demonstrations which led Egypt's army to oust the elected Islamist leader on July 3.

(Reporting By Tom Finn and Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by Crispian Balmer)