CAIRO The Egyptian government on Wednesday imposed a curfew that will last for the next month - or until further notice - in major cities including Cairo and Alexandria.

A government statement said the curfew would run from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. in 11 of Egypt's 27 provinces, including Suez. It followed countrywide clashes between supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and the security forces.

"Whoever violates these orders will be punished with imprisonment," the government said in a statement. Earlier, the presidency declared a one-month state of emergency.

