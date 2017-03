CAIRO Medical sources said 16 people were killed on Monday, after the Muslim Brotherhood said shots were fired at supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi near the military building where he is being held.

No further details were immediately available from the medical sources. Muslim Brotherhood officials put the death toll at the Republican Guard compound at 34.

The military, which toppled Mursi last Wednesday, said "a terrorist group" had tried to storm the building and that one army officer had been killed, according to a statement reported by state TV.

(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Paul Taylor)