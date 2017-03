Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Seven people were killed and 261 wounded in Cairo when supporters of Mohamed Mursi clashed with the deposed president's opponents and security forces overnight, the head of Egypt's emergency services said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Sultan told Reuters two people had been killed at a bridge in central Cairo and five more in the capital's Giza district.

