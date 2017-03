CAIRO Four protesters were killed on Saturday in clashes that erupted during anti-government marches in Cairo, security sources said, on the anniversary of the revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The sources gave no further details. Reuters witnesses had earlier seen Egyptian police fire live rounds in the air, along with tear gas and birdshot, to disperse protesters.

(Reporting By Sameh Bardisi; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet Lawrence)