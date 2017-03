CAIRO Supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi called on Egyptians on Wednesday to hold "Friday of Martyrs" protests against the military takeover that ousted him seven weeks ago.

A grouping calling itself The National Coalition to Support Legitimacy, which has been demanding Mursi's reinstatement, said in a statement: "We will remain steadfast on the road to defeating the military coup."

