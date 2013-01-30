CAIRO Opposition politician Mohamed ElBaradei said Egypt needed an urgent meeting between the president, other ruling officials, Islamist groups and the opposition to agree steps to end a wave of violence that has killed more than 50 people.

"We need an immediate meeting between the president, defence and interior ministers, the ruling party, the Salafis and the National Salvation Front to take urgent steps to halt the violence and start serious dialogue," ElBaradei wrote on his Twitter account.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)