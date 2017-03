CAIRO Egyptian liberal opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei said on Wednesday that the Arab Spring revolution of 2011 had been relaunched by the announcement of an army-sponsored roadmap which removed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

He added that the roadmap met demands for early presidential demands as called for by the liberal coalition.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)