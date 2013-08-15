Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
BRUSSELS Senior European Union diplomats will meet in Brussels on Monday to assess the situation in Egypt and possible EU action, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.
The diplomats will discuss convening EU foreign ministers, but no decision on when the ministers would meet has been taken.
"In the meantime, the High Representative (Ashton) is in touch with colleagues from the EU and international community," the spokesman said.
Earlier on Thursday, the Italian foreign minister said EU foreign ministers were likely to meet next week.
At least 578 people were killed and thousands wounded on Wednesday when security forces cleared Muslim Brotherhood protest camps.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.