BRUSSELS European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday she had asked EU governments to discuss "appropriate measures" that the bloc could take in reaction to the violence in Egypt.

"I have been in constant touch with European Union foreign ministers, and I have asked member state representatives to debate and coordinate appropriate measures to be taken by the European Union in response to the situation in Egypt," she said in a statement.

Calling the death toll in Egypt shocking, she said responsibility for the tragedy "weighs heavily on the interim government, as well as on the wider political leadership in the country."

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)