Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
Here is a timeline of events in Egypt since protests against former President Hosni Mubarak began.
January 25, 2011 - After the overthrow on January 14 of Tunisia's president in the first of the "Arab Spring" uprisings, anti-government protests begin across Egypt.
January 28 - Mubarak orders troops and tanks into cities to quell demonstrations.
-- Thousands cheer at news of intervention of the army, which is widely seen as a neutral force in politics, unlike police who are regularly deployed to stifle dissent.
January 31 - Egypt swears in new government. New Vice-President Omar Suleiman, hitherto Egypt's intelligence chief, says Mubarak has asked him to start dialogue with all political forces.
February 1 - More than a million people around Egypt call for an end to Mubarak's rule.
February 4 - Thousands gather in Cairo's Tahrir Square to press again for an end to Mubarak's rule in a "Day of Departure."
February 10 - Mubarak says national dialogue under way, transfers powers to vice-president, but he refuses to leave office immediately as protesters demand.
February 11 - Mubarak steps down and a military council is formed to run the country's affairs, Suleiman announces.
February 15 - Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, head of ruling military council, issues a decree ordering constitutional amendment committee to finish its work within 10 days.
February 22 - Tantawi swears in new cabinet and it finds itself under attack from Muslim Brotherhood and others who want it purged of ministers appointed by Mubarak.
March 3 - Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq resigns and military asks former transport minister Essam Sharaf to form new government.
March 19 - Big majority of Egyptians approve amendments to the constitution in referendum. The amendments are designed to pave way for parliamentary and presidential elections.
March 23 - Egypt approves law easing curbs that choked political life under Mubarak.
April 8 - Thousands protest in Tahrir Square against delays in putting Mubarak on trial.
August 3 - Mubarak, wheeled into a courtroom cage on a bed to face trial, denies the charges against him. His two sons, Gamal and Alaa, also deny the charges.
October 9/10 - Coptic Christians turn their fury against the army after at least 25 Christians killed when troops broke up a protest. Tension between Muslims and minority Christians is not new but has heightened since the anti-Mubarak revolt.
October 15 - The ruling military council bans discrimination on the basis of race, gender or religion in a new decree.
Nov 18. - Thousands of people, frustrated with military rule, protest in Tahrir Square and in other cities.
November 21 - Cabinet tenders resignation.
November 22 - Tantawi promises that a civilian president will be elected in June 2012, six months sooner than the army had planned. Tantawi confirms the Nov 28 parliamentary elections.
-- Tantawi angers many demonstrators by suggesting a referendum on whether military rule should end earlier.
November 23 - Health ministry says 32 people have died in days of clashes but a Reuters count has a toll of 38.
November 28 - First voting in parliamentary election scheduled.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)
SEOUL China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.