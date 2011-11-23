Here is a timeline of events in Egypt since protests against former President Hosni Mubarak began.

January 25, 2011 - After the overthrow on January 14 of Tunisia's president in the first of the "Arab Spring" uprisings, anti-government protests begin across Egypt.

January 28 - Mubarak orders troops and tanks into cities to quell demonstrations.

-- Thousands cheer at news of intervention of the army, which is widely seen as a neutral force in politics, unlike police who are regularly deployed to stifle dissent.

January 31 - Egypt swears in new government. New Vice-President Omar Suleiman, hitherto Egypt's intelligence chief, says Mubarak has asked him to start dialogue with all political forces.

February 1 - More than a million people around Egypt call for an end to Mubarak's rule.

February 4 - Thousands gather in Cairo's Tahrir Square to press again for an end to Mubarak's rule in a "Day of Departure."

February 10 - Mubarak says national dialogue under way, transfers powers to vice-president, but he refuses to leave office immediately as protesters demand.

February 11 - Mubarak steps down and a military council is formed to run the country's affairs, Suleiman announces.

February 15 - Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, head of ruling military council, issues a decree ordering constitutional amendment committee to finish its work within 10 days.

February 22 - Tantawi swears in new cabinet and it finds itself under attack from Muslim Brotherhood and others who want it purged of ministers appointed by Mubarak.

March 3 - Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq resigns and military asks former transport minister Essam Sharaf to form new government.

March 19 - Big majority of Egyptians approve amendments to the constitution in referendum. The amendments are designed to pave way for parliamentary and presidential elections.

March 23 - Egypt approves law easing curbs that choked political life under Mubarak.

April 8 - Thousands protest in Tahrir Square against delays in putting Mubarak on trial.

August 3 - Mubarak, wheeled into a courtroom cage on a bed to face trial, denies the charges against him. His two sons, Gamal and Alaa, also deny the charges.

October 9/10 - Coptic Christians turn their fury against the army after at least 25 Christians killed when troops broke up a protest. Tension between Muslims and minority Christians is not new but has heightened since the anti-Mubarak revolt.

October 15 - The ruling military council bans discrimination on the basis of race, gender or religion in a new decree.

Nov 18. - Thousands of people, frustrated with military rule, protest in Tahrir Square and in other cities.

November 21 - Cabinet tenders resignation.

November 22 - Tantawi promises that a civilian president will be elected in June 2012, six months sooner than the army had planned. Tantawi confirms the Nov 28 parliamentary elections.

-- Tantawi angers many demonstrators by suggesting a referendum on whether military rule should end earlier.

November 23 - Health ministry says 32 people have died in days of clashes but a Reuters count has a toll of 38.

November 28 - First voting in parliamentary election scheduled.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)