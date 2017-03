CAIRO Five people were killed in clashes in the city of Fayoum south of Cairo, after supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi protested across Egypt on Friday, a hospital official said.

Seventy people were wounded in the clashes between Mursi supporters and security forces, said Gamal Shuaib, manager of the Fayoum public hospital.

(Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Andrew Roche)