CAIRO The Egyptian government urged supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi to "listen to the voice of reason" and halt violence on Wednesday, praising the security forces for showing self restraint while breaking up their protest camps in Cairo.

In a statement, the government said it would press ahead with implementing an army-backed political transition plan in "a way that strives not to exclude any party from participation".

It urged the protesters not to resist the authorities, adding that Muslim Brotherhood leaders must stop inciting violence.

"The government holds these leaders fully responsible for any spilt blood, and for all the rioting and violence going on," the statement added.

