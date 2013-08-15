Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
CAIRO The Egyptian government said on Thursday it was determined to confront "terrorist acts" by the Muslim Brotherhood, a day after security forces raided the group's protest camps in Cairo and hundreds of people were killed.
A government statement said it saw a "criminal plan to demolish the pillars of the Egyptian state", but it said it sought an "inclusive political process" open to anyone who was not involved in violence.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.