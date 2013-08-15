CAIRO The Egyptian government said on Thursday it was determined to confront "terrorist acts" by the Muslim Brotherhood, a day after security forces raided the group's protest camps in Cairo and hundreds of people were killed.

A government statement said it saw a "criminal plan to demolish the pillars of the Egyptian state", but it said it sought an "inclusive political process" open to anyone who was not involved in violence.

