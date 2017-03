CAIRO Assailants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a state-owned satellite station in the Maadi suburb of Cairo on Monday, wounding two people, security officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Islamist militants have stepped up attacks on state targets since the army toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July.

