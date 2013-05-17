German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO Egyptian security forces clashed with young men in central Cairo after a protest by several thousand opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, state news agency MENA reported.
The forces fired tear gas at the youths throwing firebombs and stones at them. Police arrested a number of men, MENA reported.
The Friday protest billed as a major demonstration against Mursi drew only a few thousand people, signalling how momentum for protests that erupted around the second anniversary of the uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak has steadily evaporated.
Members of "rebellion," an anti-Mursi campaign launched this month, gathered signatures at the demonstration for a petition calling for Mursi's removal and early elections.
Organizers said they have collected 2 million signatures.
Mursi presides over a deeply polarized political landscape and a public suffering from the economic impacts of two years of political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.