A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stands near barbed wire in front of soldiers at the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A soldier takes his position in front of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reads the Koran, near graffiti criticising the Tamarud youth movement, in front soldiers at the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A soldier (L) stands guard as his comrades perform afternoon prayers near the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A soldier takes pictures, as he stands guard with his comrades, in front of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi draped with the national flag stands in front of barbed wire fence and soldiers at the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Soldiers take positions in front of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand near his poster behind barbed wire fence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of barbed wire near Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi burn an American flag during a rally on a main street in Cairo, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO An Egyptian woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed when supporters and opponents of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi clashed in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura, the website of state-run newspaper Al-Ahram said on Saturday.

Thousands of Mursi supporters took to the streets of Egyptian cities on Friday to demand the reinstatement of the Islamist leader who was removed by the army on July 3 after mass protests.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Eric Beech)