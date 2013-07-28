CAIRO Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi began marching from their Cairo vigil to the military intelligence headquarters on Monday, a spokesman said, ignoring a warning from the army to steer clear of military facilities.
Muslim Brotherhood spokesman Murad Ali said the marchers had set off from the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque in northern Cairo, near where at least 72 were shot dead by security forces on Saturday.
The army, saying it was aware of the planned march, had issued a statement urging protesters "not to come close to military facilities in general, and the headquarters of military intelligence specifically."
