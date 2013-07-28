Islamists and members of the Egyptian community in Jordan hold a banner denouncing U.S. President Barack Obama during a demonstration against Egyptian security forces and the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Amman July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Islamists and members of the Egyptian community in Jordan shout slogans against Egyptian security forces and the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during a demonstration in Amman July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Jordanian police stand guard as Islamists and members of the Egyptian community in Jordan demonstrate against Egyptian security forces and the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Amman July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Islamists and members of the Egyptian community in Jordan shout slogans against Egyptian security forces and the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during a demonstration in Amman July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi began marching from their Cairo vigil to the military intelligence headquarters on Monday, a spokesman said, ignoring a warning from the army to steer clear of military facilities.

Muslim Brotherhood spokesman Murad Ali said the marchers had set off from the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque in northern Cairo, near where at least 72 were shot dead by security forces on Saturday.

The army, saying it was aware of the planned march, had issued a statement urging protesters "not to come close to military facilities in general, and the headquarters of military intelligence specifically."

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Philip Barbara)