CAIRO One person was killed on Thursday when student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood clashed with residents of a Cairo district where they were protesting, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

It said the police fired teargas after the Al-Azhar University students clashed with residents in the Nasr City district of northeast Cairo. "Clashes occurred between them and the residents, during which birdshot gunfire was exchanged," the statement said.

After the clashes finished, the students took away one of those wounded, whom it later emerged had died.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Leslie Adler)