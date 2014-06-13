CAIRO A policeman was killed in one of several small Islamist protests that erupted across Egypt on Friday, days after former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who toppled Islamist president Mohamed Mursi after demonstrations, was sworn in as president.

Islamist protests, a daily occurrence in the immediate aftermath of Mursi's fall last July, have become rare after a massive security crackdown on supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood. Hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested.

One policeman in Cairo's Maadi district was shot in the chest from atop a nearby building while he broke up a pro-Brotherhood protest of about 50 people, the interior ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook. He later died, the ministry said.

About 300 Mursi supporters demonstrated in Cairo's Haram district where security forces used tear gas to disperse them, security sources said.

Other small protests took place in the Nile Delta provinces of Sharqiya and Daqahliyah as well as in Assiut, south of Cairo, eye witnesses and security sources said.

Sisi won more than 96 percent in presidential elections last month.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Mohamed Abdellah)