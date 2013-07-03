Army soldiers take their positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Islamist supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who have gathered in a Cairo suburb reacted angrily to an announcement by the army that it had suspended the constitution and appointed a new, interim head of state.

Some broke up paving stones, forming piles of rocks. Muslim Brotherhood security guards in hard hats and holding sticks formed a cordon around the encampment, close to a mosque. Men and women wept and chanted.

Denouncing military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, some shouted: "Sisi is void! Islam is coming! We will not leave!"

