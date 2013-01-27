CAIRO About 200 people marched on Sunday in the streets of Ismailia, east of Egypt's capital, shortly after President Mohamed Mursi declared a state of emergency there and in two other Suez Canal cities, a witness reported.

"Down with Mursi, down with the state of emergency," they chanted. Rights activists say the state of emergency will give police, working under the Interior Ministry, broad powers to detain people deemed a threat to security.

