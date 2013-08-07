BRUSSELS The European Union said on Wednesday it was very concerned about the reported failure of diplomatic efforts to end Egypt's political crisis and urged all sides to reach a peaceful solution.

"We are very concerned about the latest reports," Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said, commenting on the Egyptian presidency's statement that international mediation efforts had ended.

"The EU is urging all political groups to find a peaceful solution to the current stalemate. We are present on the ground talking to all sides," he said, referring to EU envoy Bernardino Leon who is on a mediation mission to Egypt.

