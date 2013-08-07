German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BRUSSELS The European Union said on Wednesday it was very concerned about the reported failure of diplomatic efforts to end Egypt's political crisis and urged all sides to reach a peaceful solution.
"We are very concerned about the latest reports," Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said, commenting on the Egyptian presidency's statement that international mediation efforts had ended.
"The EU is urging all political groups to find a peaceful solution to the current stalemate. We are present on the ground talking to all sides," he said, referring to EU envoy Bernardino Leon who is on a mediation mission to Egypt.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Foo Yun Chee)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.