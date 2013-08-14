CAIRO Forty-one people were killed in the Egyptian province of Minya on Wednesday in violence ignited by the security forces' assault on protest camps set up by supporters of the deposed president, Mohamed Mursi, Health Ministry officials said.

Six of the dead were policemen, according to Mohamed Abdo, head of the ambulance department. The toll was confirmed by a statement from the Minya branch of the Health Ministry. Minya is a city on the Nile some 200 km (125 miles) south of Cairo.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)