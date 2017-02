CAIRO Cairo's main morgue at Zainhum hospital has received 33 corpses from those killed in clashes between protesters and security forces, medical sources said on Monday.

The sources, who asked not to be identified, said the morgue had been the main place where the dead were being brought.

Previously, the Health Ministry had said 22 people were killed, including two on Saturday -- one of whom died in Alexandria. The remaining 20 were killed in violence since Sunday.

