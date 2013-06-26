CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Wednesday he was forming an all-party committee to propose amendments to the constitution and was inviting party leaders to start work on it on Thursday.

The move to address complaints about the constitution, pushed through a referendum by Mursi and his Islamist supporters against vocal complaints from the opposition, appeared to be a key point in his speech and seemed to address a call from the army for political factions to forge a new consensus.

Mursi also said he would form a second committee to work on "national reconciliation".

