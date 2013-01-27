Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi will address the nation on Sunday evening, state television said, after 45 people were killed in violent protests over the past four days.

The television gave no further details. Opposition groups, who accuse the Islamist president of betraying the uprising which toppled Hosni Mubarak two years ago since his election in June, have called for more protests on Monday.

