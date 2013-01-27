German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi will address the nation on Sunday evening, state television said, after 45 people were killed in violent protests over the past four days.
The television gave no further details. Opposition groups, who accuse the Islamist president of betraying the uprising which toppled Hosni Mubarak two years ago since his election in June, have called for more protests on Monday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.