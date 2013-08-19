Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reviews the troops in an official ceremony before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor ordered on Monday the detention of deposed President Mohamed Mursi for 15 days pending an investigation into allegations he participated in "violent acts", state news agency MENA said.

On Thursday, Egyptian judicial authorities extended Mursi's detention period for 30 days in a separate case.

Mursi, who was overthrown by the army on July 3, is being held at an undisclosed location on allegations of murder and spying. The new case centres on protests that took place in front of the presidential palace last December, MENA said.

(Writing by Tom Perry and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Crispian Balmer)