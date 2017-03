CAIRO President Mohamed Mursi, in an address to the nation, said on Wednesday that the polarised state of Egypt's politics was threatening democracy and could plunge the nation into chaos.

"Political polarisation and conflict has reached a stage that threatens our nascent democratic experience and threatens to put the whole nation in a state of paralysis and chaos," he told an audience of officials and Islamist supporters in a speech that was broadcast live on television.

