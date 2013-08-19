A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads 'Yes to legitimacy; no to the coup' lies amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo in this August 15, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Files

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans after he is injured in front Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, in this August 16, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Amr Dalsh/Files

CAIRO It is early afternoon in downtown Cairo, but Khaled Fathi is already wondering how he will get home before curfew.

His men's clothing store normally stays open late into the night in a city where people prefer to shop and socialise after dark. Today, he will close at five o'clock, giving him time to negotiate the traffic and make it home by nightfall.

For Fathi and many like him, revolution fever has given way to revolution fatigue. Over the past two years, Egypt has seen revolt and counter-revolt, weeks of protests and bouts of bloody clashes. Now the dusk-to-dawn curfew has added to the exhausting business of trying to make a living.

"People are scared. Ninety percent of people just want to eat and drink," said Fathi, 46.

The army's ousting last month of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi has opened a divide between those who support the military takeover and Muslim Brotherhood supporters who demand the reinstatement of Egypt's first freely-elected leader.

But there is a third group of Egyptians who occupy the middle ground; all they dare to hope for is someone who can restore stability and get the economy going again.

They were dismayed by Mursi's performance in office, a year marked by economic and political chaos. However, they are also reluctant to settle for military rule after 30 years under Hosni Mubarak, an ex-general who fell in the 2011 uprising.

But above all, they are worried by the two sides' failure to find common ground and create some sort of calm. "The Muslim Brotherhood are a political faction; they are large in number so there should have been more talks. Both sides need to compromise. If one side is determined to stand its ground and the other stands its ground, we'll get nowhere," said Fathi.

"Both have a lot of support and they each need to give a little. But alas, I see more confrontation not compromise, and more lives will be lost for nothing."

FOOD AND DRINK

About 850 people, including 70 police and soldiers, have died in nearly a week of violence as the army-backed government curbs the Brotherhood and tries to stamp its authority on Egypt.

The army toppled Mursi on July 3 after mass protests against his rule, during which Egypt teetered near bankruptcy.

Security forces broke up two pro-Mursi protest camps on Wednesday. As the death toll rose, the government ordered the curfew set to last for the next month.

Banks and the stock market closed during the unrest, only reopening on Sunday, and international firms such as Electrolux temporarily closed their doors. Foreign tourists have stopped coming after their governments issued safety warnings.

Fears that Egypt is doomed to lurch from one crisis to the next have unnerved the many whose livelihoods have suffered.

"I am not with one political faction or another. I am just talking about people's lives that are being lost and people's dignity that is being taken," said a man giving his name only as Mohammed, who runs a mobile phone shop in central Cairo.

"If people are against specific issues and they protest to get policies changed that is one thing, but not every protest can be a revolution," he said, his frown at odds with the smiling faces on the mobile phone ads plastering his tiny shop.

"People are beginning to leave. My friend is going to the United Arab Emirates in a few days. There are no jobs here. The factories are at a standstill. If I had 10 employees I would have sent them home by now. Any country that lacks stability cannot create jobs. And there are no tourists now either."

Interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi has proposed dissolving the Muslim Brotherhood, which has called for daily protests to press for the release of Mursi from detention and his return to office.

The tension has prompted some Egyptians to make comparisons with Syria, where a 2011 revolt against President Bashar al-Assad has descended into all-out civil war.

"Hopefully, people will calm down and we won't become like Syria. Most Egyptians just want to secure their food and drink. Some people live day to day and God help them," said Walid Mustafa, who works in a shop that sells equipment to surveyors. "Neither the army nor the Muslim Brotherhood, nor this standoff will put food in those people's mouths."

(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alistair Lyon, Michael Georgy and David Stamp)