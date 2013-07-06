CAIRO Egypt's second biggest Islamist group, which had initially backed a military-led political roadmap to guide the country to new elections, opposed the nomination of liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei as interim prime minister, a party official told Reuters on Saturday.

The Nour Party's deputy leader Ahmed Khalil told the state news website Al-Ahram that the party would withdraw from the political transition process if ElBaradei was confirmed in his post as expected.

"The nomination of ElBaradei violates the roadmap that the political and national powers had agreed on with General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi," he told Al-Ahram, referring to the chief of the armed forces.

The military ousted Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday, and his Muslim Brotherhood movement has led protests in which dozens of people have been killed. The Nour Party backed the military.

