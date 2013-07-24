CAIRO Egypt's second biggest Islamist Party said on Wednesday it rejected a call by the head of the army for mass rallies to give him a mandate to confront violence unleashed after the military deposed the country's Islamist president.

"The state does not need a mandate to perform its duty as long as it is within the boundaries of the law," the party, Nour, said in a statement. "Violations of the law should be handled by the state, but the state's violations of the law threaten the very existence of the state," it said.

