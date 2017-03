CAIRO Egypt's hardline Islamist Nour Party pulled out of all negotiations over a new government on Monday as a response to what a spokesman called "the massacre of the Republican Guard."

"We've announced our withdrawal from all tracks of negotiations as a first response," Nader Bakar, spokesman for Egypt's second biggest Islamist party, said on Facebook.

Medical sources said at least 16 protesters were killed outside the military compound where deposed President Mohamed Mursi, toppled by the army last week, is being held. The army said a "terrorist group" had tried to storm the building.

