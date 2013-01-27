German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO The spokesman for the main opposition coalition on Sunday blamed President Mohamed Mursi's policies for Egypt's security problems and said he wanted more details about an invitation for dialogue with top politicians.
The comments by Khaled Dawoud, spokesman for the National Salvation Front, were made shortly after Mursi declared a state of emergency in three cities on the Suez Canal and also called for a meeting with senior politicians and groups.
"Of course we feel the president is missing the real problem on the ground which is his own polices," Dawoud told Reuters. He added: "His call to implement emergency law was an expected move given what is going on, namely thuggery and criminal actions."
(This story corrects the comment made by the spokesman at his request, amends story to conform)
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.