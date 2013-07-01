CAIRO Egypt's main opposition bloc said on Monday it would not hold talks with the Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, hours after the army gave feuding politicians 48 hours to resolve a national crisis or face an imposed solution.

"We are not going to talk to Mursi because we don't see him as legitimate anymore," said Khaled Dawoud, spokesman for the National Salvation Front, a group of liberal and leftist politicians.

Dawoud said the front had agreed on Monday evening to delegate Nobel laureate Mohamed ElBaradei, one of the group's leaders, to represent it in any talks with the army.

"Our demands, which we will put forward to the army, are mainly that President Mursi has to resign and that we will need a strong government and a temporary president, which we suggest be the head of the constitutional court," he said.

