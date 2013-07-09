Members of the Republican Guards stand in line at a barricade blocking protesters supporting deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (pictured in poster) near a Republican Guards headquarters in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Army soldiers stand guard in front of the Egyptian museum in Tahrir square, in Cairo, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

Egypt's former Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi meets Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour (not seen) at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo July 9, 2013 in this picture provided by the Egyptian Presidency. REUTERS/Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO Egypt's interim president on Tuesday named liberal economist and former finance minister Hazem el-Beblawi as prime minister in a transitional government, as the authorities sought to steer the country to new parliamentary and presidential elections.

Acting head of state Adli Mansour also appointed former U.N. nuclear agency chief Mohamed ElBaradei as deputy to the president, responsible for foreign affairs.

The hardline Islamist Nour Party, which has held up the political process by objecting to several candidates put forward by military-backed interim authorities, said it would support Beblawi's appointment. The head of the party added that it was still studying ElBaradei's appointment.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, Tom Perry and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Peter Graff)