German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO Egypt's interim prime minister said on Wednesday the government had not retreated from its decision to break up two Cairo sit-ins by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and its patience had nearly expired.
Hazem el-Beblawi, speaking in a televised statement, said the decision to break-up the protest camps was final.
The protesters had "broken all the limits of peacefulness", he said, listing crimes including incitement of violence, the use of weapons, blocking roads and detaining citizens.
"The government's patience to bear this is nearly expired," he said.
Any use of weapons against policemen or citizens would "be confronted with utmost force and decisiveness," he said.
"We ask them now again, once again, to quickly leave to their homes and their jobs," he said, adding that those whose hands "were not sullied with blood" would not face legal action.
(Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.