CAIRO Egypt's interim prime minister said on Wednesday the government had not retreated from its decision to break up two Cairo sit-ins by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and its patience had nearly expired.

Hazem el-Beblawi, speaking in a televised statement, said the decision to break-up the protest camps was final.

The protesters had "broken all the limits of peacefulness", he said, listing crimes including incitement of violence, the use of weapons, blocking roads and detaining citizens.

"The government's patience to bear this is nearly expired," he said.

Any use of weapons against policemen or citizens would "be confronted with utmost force and decisiveness," he said.

"We ask them now again, once again, to quickly leave to their homes and their jobs," he said, adding that those whose hands "were not sullied with blood" would not face legal action.

(Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)