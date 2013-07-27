Protesters stand on a tank as they gather for a mass protest to support the army in front of the presidential palace in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egypt's deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who has been accused of murder and other crimes, is likely to be transferred to the same Cairo prison where former leader Hosni Mubarak is now held, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim also told a news conference that pro-Mursi sit-ins in Cairo would "God willing, soon ... dealt with" based on a decision by the prosecutor.

He said a decision on where to hold Mursi, whose current location has not been announced, would be up to the investigating judge. When pressed by journalists about where Mursi would be taken, he said "mostly likely to Torah" prison.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Maggie Fick; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Michael Georgy)