CAIRO Egypt's prosecutor general has tendered his resignation, the state news agency said on Friday, three days after being reinstated in his post following the removal of an appointee of the ousted president, Mohamed Mursi.

Originally appointed by Hosni Mubarak, Abdel Meguid Mahmoud was forced out after the Islamist Mursi was elected a year ago, prompting a long legal battle. Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood complained that its efforts to govern were being hampered by Mubarak loyalists in the judiciary and other state institutions.

An appeals court reinstated Mahmoud on Tuesday, forcing the removal of Mursi's appointee Talaat Abdullah, whom the liberal opposition had accused of bias toward the Islamist government. Mursi was deposed by the armed forces on Wednesday.

Mahmoud, who was close to Mubarak and a target of anger during the 2011 uprising, could also have expected criticism from the liberals now working with the military authorities to form an interim government. The state news agency MENA said Mahmoud would request a transfer to a judge's post.

His departure clears the way for an appointment to be made under interim head of state Adli Mansour, the chief justice of the constitutional court.

