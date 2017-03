CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor's office said on Saturday it had received complaints accusing deposed President Mohamed Mursi and other senior leaders of his Muslim Brotherhood of spying, inciting killings of protesters and damaging the economy.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement it was investigating the complaints to prepare a file to allow those accused to be questioned.

