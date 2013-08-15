CAIRO Egyptian authorities referred 84 people from the city of Suez, including Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters, to military prosecutors on Thursday on charges of murder and burning churches, the state news agency reported.

The move came a day after the state imposed emergency laws and an evening curfew following nationwide violence between security forces and members and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, in which more than 460 people were killed.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Janet Lawrence)