CAIRO A spokesman for Egypt's interim president said on Tuesday authorities expected Islamist movements to join in national reconciliation, including the Muslim Brotherhood whose Mohamed Mursi was toppled as president by the army on July 3.

"We expect most Islamic currents to participate in reconciliation ... including the Muslim Brotherhood," Ahmed Elmoslmany told reporters in Cairo.

He said the Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamist Nour Party had both been offered cabinet posts. Both groups have refused to participate in the government, although Nour has said it will advise interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi.

