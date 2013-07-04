CAIRO An Islamist coalition led by the Muslim Brotherhood appealed to Egyptians on Thursday to demonstrate across the nation in a "Friday of Rejection" against a military coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Mursi.

The National Coalition in Support of Legitimacy "calls on the Egyptian people to take to the streets and mobilise peacefully" after Friday prayers "to say 'No' to military detentions, 'No' to the military coup".

The call was issued at a news conference at a mosque in suburban Cairo where Mursi supporters have staged a sit-in since last week. Troops with armoured vehicles have surrounded the area since Wednesday, when Mursi was toppled, but have not intervened to clear the protesters.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Paul Taylor)