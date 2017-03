Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr listens as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo in this March 2, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Files

CAIRO Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr has tendered his resignation, the state news agency MENA reported early on Tuesday, after millions of Egyptians rallied against President Mohamed Mursi.

The report did not elaborate or say where it got the information. At least five other ministers have resigned since Sunday's mass protests.

