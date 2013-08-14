CAIRO Nobody will resign from the Egyptian cabinet following the government's decision to break up Muslim Brotherhood protest camps by force, said the leader of the political party to which both the prime minister and one of his deputies belong.

Speaking after Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei quit in protest at the use of force that led to scores of deaths, Mohamed Abolghar, head of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, said he had confirmed there would be no resignations.

"Nobody will resign. I confirmed it," Abolghar said.

Both Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi and Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Bahaa El-Din are members of Abolghar's party. Diplomats said that they, like ElBaradei, had been pushing for a political solution to the standoff.

"I am confident that, by the end of the day, Egypt will have a better future. We will have a real democracy. The Muslim Brothers will join the process when they know there are elections," Abolghar said.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)