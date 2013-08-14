CAIRO A Reuters photographer was shot in the foot in Cairo on Wednesday while covering an operation by Egyptian security forces to clear protesters demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

Asmaa Waguih was receiving treatment for the bullet wound.

Dozens of people were killed across Egypt as security forces clashed with protesters. In Cairo, troops opened fire on demonstrators who had staged a sit-in for the past six weeks.

Among the dead was cameraman Mick Deane, 61, who was working for Britain's Sky News.

